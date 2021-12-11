Venice resident Margaret Monti was selected as a 2021 Land Preservation Award winner by Keep Sarasota Beautiful.
This award recognizes an exceptional individual who has exemplified dedication toward keeping Sarasota County beautiful. Margaret’s award was presented “surprise-style” at the Venice Urban Forest in November, with her peers on hand celebrating her win.
The Keep Sarasota County Beautiful (KSCB) 32nd Annual Volunteer Awards Recognition Celebration was held during the week of Nov. 8-12. This event provides an opportunity to recognize notable efforts throughout the county that promote environmental stewardship and innovation through education and action.
KSCB honors volunteers throughout Sarasota County who promote the KSCB mission statement and help “educate the public and promote interest and participation in the overall improvement and beautification of the environment throughout Sarasota County.”
Monti is a volunteer at the Venice Urban Forest. She was nominated by her peers. She is a tireless worker who gets satisfaction from making a growing area more hospitable. Margaret is described as having a spirit that is contagious and makes others want to join in on her missions of taking care of the newly planted trees and surrounding landscape.
She even introduced the team to the Grandpa’s weeder to make work more effective and less taxing.
Monti does whatever needs to be done and when it needs doing. When new plants and trees need frequent watering, she’s there. That is not always an easy or brief task and can require pulling miles of hose and takes considerable time. There again Margaret came up with an idea to streamline that arduous task.
Every group needs an organizational expert and, in the Venice Urban Forest, that person is Monti. VABI has lots of tools to work with, and she took charge of organizing the entire operation. Everything came out of the trailer and went back in so that there is a place for everything and everything in its place.
