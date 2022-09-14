VENICE — From seeing open land here to being at the center of one of the fastest growing areas in Florida, Marlene Merkle has seen it all in her time as CEO of the Venice Area Board of Realtors.
“It boggles my mind cause I don’t know where those four decades went,” Merkle said.
She is celebrating 40 years as the nonprofit’s CEO.
“I love what I do,” Merkle said. “No two days are alike.”
Merkle grew up in Punxsutawney, Pa. and worked as a director of volunteer services at a hospital in Greensburg, Pa. She has four sisters, two of whom live in Florida, and a late brother. She is also a single mother and raised her son alone since he was seven.
In the early ‘80s, Merkle’s twin sister lived in Sarasota, so she decided to move to the area as well.
After moving, Merkle had a few other jobs before seeing an advertisement for the Venice Area Board of Realtors position.
She mentioned there were over 100 applications for the job, so she was proud she got it. Since Sept. 15, 1982, Merkle has run the organization and worked for more than 400 boards of directors over the years.
“The board makes the policies, and I make sure they get followed,” Merkle said.
From her previous work, Merkle said the skills transferred over to her position.
As CEO, she oversees everything at the Venice Area Board of Realtors. She said it was like running any other business and looking after the day to day operations.
She said one of her favorite parts of what she does is planning and coordinating events, “then watching it fall into place.”
Merkle coordinates the multiple listing service, education programs and community fundraising events for around 1,100 realtors and 90 affiliates.
“It’s the work of all these volunteers that make the board,” she said about only having three full-time staff, including herself.
When Merkle first started in the ‘80s, she recalled using a typewriter and other now outdated things, including a multiple listing service book that came out every two weeks.
“That would just not fly today,” she said about the older information.
In the state, Merkle said they were the first board that had a computerized multiple listing service and were sort of like “guinea pigs” in 1998.
“That made my job different,” she said.
As for the real estate market in the 1980s, she came in when interest rates were around 17%, which is nothing compared to the current rates, she said.
After building up the board, the 2008 housing crash came. The board went from 1,000 members to 500. Since then, the Venice Area Board of Realtors has gradually grown and now has the most members its ever had.
Most recently, Merkle has witnessed the market during the pandemic and said it was starting to slow down.
“Things are staying on the market a little bit longer,” she said while mentioning price reductions, which hadn’t happened in awhile.
Despite having many members and work duties, Merkle makes it a point to be available and accessible at any time. She also wants to help any Realtors even if they aren’t a member of the board.
“I feel if you are a Realtor somewhere, you are a Realtor, period,” Merkle said. “We are happy to help you and take care of you.”
After 40 years, she still remembers the members that have come and gone. She said only 10 members are left from when she first started.
“I have the history of the boards in my head,” Merkle said.
But even after all this time in her position, she wants to continue.
“I want to keep doing it. I don’t want to go anywhere,” she said.
