VENICE — The City Council gave preliminary approval for extending the city's mask ordinance until Oct. 31 by the same 4-3 vote by which it was originally approved on Aug. 25.
Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero, Mitzie Fiedler and Helen Moore voted for the extension on first reading.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newson and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota voted against.
The original ordinance had an expiration date of Sept. 24, 30 days after adoption.
Because another ordinance would be required to extend it and ordinances need two readings on separate days, the Council had to consider an extension Tuesday to avoid holding a special meeting or letting the ordinance lapse.
Newsom said some proponents of the ordinance have expressed disappointment that more people aren't wearing masks out in public.
He hasn't been a change since the ordinance was adopted, he said.
Feinsod said that he believes mask-wearing has increased, and 100% compliance was never expected. He argued for the extension based on the possibility of a recurrence of the coronavirus following Labor Day, the reopening of schools and the beginning of flu season.
The ordinance will require a second vote to be adopted. If that happens, the mask requirement could be extended further by resolution, which only requires voting once.
