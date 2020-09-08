Mask ordinance gets first vote for extension

VENICE — The City Council gave preliminary approval for extending the city's mask ordinance until Oct. 31 by the same 4-3 vote by which it was originally approved on Aug. 25.
Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero, Mitzie Fiedler and Helen Moore voted for the extension on first reading.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newson and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota voted against.
The original ordinance had an expiration date of Sept. 24, 30 days after adoption. Another ordinance needing readings on two separate days would be required to extend it and there are only two regular Council meetings before the expiration date.
In prior discussions the enforceability of the ordinance had been a concern.
Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe said there have only been about six calls to the department, with a few visits to businesses to follow up.
The meetings were "cordial," he said, and mostly regarded an issue with a sign or an employee not wearing a mask.
The department's approach is "patience and diplomacy," he said.
Newsom said some proponents of the ordinance have expressed disappointment to him that more people aren't wearing masks out in public.
He hasn't been a change in that regard since the ordinance was adopted, he said.
Moore said she expected that reaction but was mainly concerned about the risk of confrontations. She said she's heard about a few anecdotally, but Thorpe didn't mention any.
Cautero agreed that compliance hasn't been perfect but said it would be premature after only two weeks to decide not to keep the ordinance in place. Longboat Key, whose ordinance was one of the models for Venice's, recently extended its mandate to Nov. 30, he said.
Feinsod said he believes mask-wearing has increased and argued for the extension based on the possibility of a recurrence of the coronavirus following Labor Day, the reopening of schools, the beginning of flu season and the pending return of the snowbirds.
We've already been through a cycle in which cases of the virus went down and then went back up, he said.
The ordinance will get a final vote at the Sept. 22 meeting. If it's approved, the mask requirement could be extended in the future by a resolution, which requires only a single reading and vote.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• reheard first reading of an ordinance creating a special magistrate position for hearing appeals of fines. A vote last month approving it had to be done over because it was taken without a motion having been made.
• annexed 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane.
• heard first reading of an ordinance amending the city code chapter on solid waste to reflect changes in rates and the switch to single-stream recycling.
• decided to hold a workshop on proposed amendments to the city code, the city charter and the procedure for board appointments.
• adopted a resolution revising the stormwater management service fee and adding a water quality fee.
• voted to extend the sunset date of the Stormwater Utility Rate and Water Quality Improvement Stakeholder’s Work Group by a year, to Sept. 30, 2021.
• adopted a new accounts receivable, collection and write-off policy.
• heard a presentation on the city's insurance coverage and approved renewal.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
