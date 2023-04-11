SARASOTA - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota Police are working together on a criminal investigation and crash Tuesday afternoon.
About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, people called Sarasota Police about "suspicious occupants of a vehicle" that were driving recklessly along Beneva near 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.
The two were wearing ski masks in a green Kia Sol, according to a news release.
"Sarasota Police officers spotted a green Kia Sol in the area of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road as the vehicle was traveling east," the news release stated. "Before Sarasota Police officers could stop the vehicle, the vehicle exited city limits, traveled just into Sarasota County, and struck an outside shed type of building in the 900 block of Beneva Road."
The Sarasota Police said there were no injuries in the crash and that Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the wreck.
The Sarasota Police Department stated the two suspects were teenagers, ages 16 and 15.
"The driver, 16, is facing charges of: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, Fleeing to Elude; Obstruction without Violence," Sarasota Police later said. "The passenger, 15, is facing charges of: Obstruction without Violence."
There are likely going to be charges from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it stated.
