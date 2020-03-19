TALLAHASSEE - The Agency for Health Care Administrations issued a directive March 18 for all assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and similar group homes to immediately require anyone visiting their facilities to wear a face mask.
The directive also mandated all caregivers wear gloves.
Emmett Reed, Executive Director of the Florida Health Care Association, which represents most ALFs and nursing homes in the state, said he appreciated the state's effort to keep residents safe, but said the facilities will need help with supplies to comply with the directive.
“While the requirement that every individual inside these facilities wear a mask and those directly involved in resident care wear gloves at all times is another proactive step to mitigate the spread of the virus, the unfortunate reality is that these centers are experiencing supply shortages at a crisis level," Reed said.
"Long term care providers are already taking extraordinary actions to conserve masks, gloves, and gowns wherever and however possible. Despite these significant and meaningful efforts, there is great concern that many nursing homes and assisted living facilities are already at the point of exhausting their supplies of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE," Reed said in a news release.
"We have been in constant communication with our state leaders related to these shortages and we need their help. This directive will work only if shipments of additional supplies are expedited to arrive at our care centers immediately," he said.
Reed issued a call to help not just from local business that also use universal face masks, but from the public.
"We are asking everyone to provide whatever form of assistance they can at this time, including partners in other industries that may have available PPE supplies, as well as members of the public. We cannot beat this virus alone, and we are calling on our state leaders, our partnering manufacturers, and members of the public right now to help us protect the well-being of our residents," Reed said.
