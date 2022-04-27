topical Massive pedal power: 1,000 cyclists in Sharky's charity event STAFF REPORT Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bicyclists with Sharky’s Ride the Beaches ride along the Intracoastal Waterway and a Venice High School baseball game. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY PETER TAVINO VENICE — Around 1,000 cyclists rode along scenic trails for the 18th annual Sharky’s Ride the Beaches on Sunday.“People seemed really excited to be able to get back out and do a great event,” said Marc Alton, the executive chef of the Venice Pier Group, which owns Sharky’s.After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the weather was perfect for a “fantastic ride,” said marketing director Emma Kate Silvestri. Bicyclists head out on scenic routes for Sharky’s Ride the Beaches benefiting three nonprofits. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO Volunteers from various groups helped host the event, which benefited Sarasota-based Team Tony Cancer Foundation, Friends of the Legacy Trail and Livestrong Foundation.While numbers have not been finalized, Alton said he believes the event raised around $40,000 for the charities.The sold-out event culminated in lunch, drinks and music on the beach for the cyclists.“We had all smiles around,” Silvestri said about the attendees. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another What will happen to the Circus Wall? Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another What will happen to the Circus Wall? Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
