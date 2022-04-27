Ride the Beaches along Legacy Trail

Bicyclists with Sharky’s Ride the Beaches ride along the Intracoastal Waterway and a Venice High School baseball game.

VENICE — Around 1,000 cyclists rode along scenic trails for the 18th annual Sharky’s Ride the Beaches on Sunday.

“People seemed really excited to be able to get back out and do a great event,” said Marc Alton, the executive chef of the Venice Pier Group, which owns Sharky’s.

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the weather was perfect for a “fantastic ride,” said marketing director Emma Kate Silvestri.

Sharky's Ride the Beaches

Bicyclists head out on scenic routes for Sharky’s Ride the Beaches benefiting three nonprofits.


Volunteers from various groups helped host the event, which benefited Sarasota-based Team Tony Cancer Foundation, Friends of the Legacy Trail and Livestrong Foundation.

While numbers have not been finalized, Alton said he believes the event raised around $40,000 for the charities.

The sold-out event culminated in lunch, drinks and music on the beach for the cyclists.

“We had all smiles around,” Silvestri said about the attendees.

