SARASOTA – The 16th annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest, delayed by impacts from Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.
This is a one-of-a-kind event, set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota.
It offers attendees the chance to buy locally grown plants, receive gardening and landscape advice from growers and Master Gardener Volunteers, and learn about the diversity of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County services, from agricultural advice to youth development.
Visitors can choose from carefully selected shrubs, trees, palms, flowering plants, herbs and other plant varieties identified as "Florida-friendly" by the University of Florida.
“The Plant Sale has been a tradition for Master Gardener Volunteers for more than 15 years," said Ashley Ellis, residential horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. "These devoted gardeners have worked all year to carefully tend plants to make this event possible.
“After the pain that Hurricane Ian brought so many in our community, we look forward to providing a day of connection and a way to help people improve mental health through gardening, along with helping attendees restore or enhance their landscapes.”
Admission is free, with plant purchases available by cash or check. Proceeds from sales benefit Sarasota County Master Gardener Volunteer program efforts to support demonstration and school gardens and community projects.
The Florida Master Gardener Volunteer program is led by the University of Florida and operated through county-level UF/IFAS Extension offices. In Sarasota County, the program supports demonstration landscapes and educational outreach projects, and operates the popular Plant Clinic help desks.
