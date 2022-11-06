Plant Sale

The annual plant sale offers attendees the chance to buy locally grown plants, plus receive gardening and landscape advice from growers and Master Gardener Volunteers.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY IFAS

SARASOTA  – The 16th annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest, delayed by impacts from Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

This is a one-of-a-kind event, set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota.


