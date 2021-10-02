The 15th Annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office and grounds, Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
SARASOTA — Don’t miss a one-of-a-kind event featuring great plants for your landscape and information about Sarasota County Extension services.
The 15th annual Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale and EdFest is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office and grounds, Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. Register now to reserve a shopping window:
At this event, choose from among hundreds of shrubs, trees, palms, annuals, herbs and other plant varieties identified as “Florida-friendly” by the University of Florida, and get gardening and landscaping advice from Extension-trained master gardener volunteers.
EdFest booths and demonstrations will highlight the array of programs and services offered through Extension, from gardening advice to youth development.
Admission is free, with plant purchases available by cash or check. Proceeds from sales benefit the Sarasota County Master Gardener Volunteer program efforts to support demonstration and school gardens and community projects.
UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County partners county, state and federal resources to deliver research-based information and programs across six core areas: sustainable agriculture; gardening and landscaping; natural resources; nutrition and healthy living; sustainability; and youth development.
