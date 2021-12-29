ENGLEWOOD — Every fish at Tropical Fish Keepers of Southwest Florida has a name and a personality.
And there are a lot of them.
Owners Duane and Liz Sousa won’t sell a fish at their Englewood store unless the owners and the fish are a good match.
And they have to both be ready for the commitment.
That may sound strange to some, but that’s how the Sousas like to do business.
“We’ve had people buy fish and they get too big for the tank — and they will release them in a waterway. We’ve learned that fish becomes invasive and some will even attack manatees,” Liz Sousa said.
Armored catfish can grow up to 2 feet long in the wild and have been known to eat algae off the backs of manatees. Mobs of 30-40 fish can distress the aquatic mammals that live in Florida waters.
“We don’t want that to happen, so we talk to the customers ahead of time,” she said. “We will also take back a fish instead of having the person just dispose it.”
The Sousas say their store, 461 S. Indiana Ave., is much different than big-box pet store chains. They don’t believe in selling fish from diseased tanks with unbalanced water, or with fish floating belly-up or if they’re even skittish.
Duane Sousa likes to hand feed his fish live California black worms that are filled with protein.
“Our babies love them,” Liz Sousa said. “We pride ourselves in having brand-new fish that are acclimated, happy and hungry. We have decades of fish-keeping experience and knowledge. We sell only the highest-quality fish available — including F1 Grade A select discus. They are happy and beautiful fish.”
The Sousas breed and import freshwater tropical aquarium fish. Duane said they are trying to change the industry. When raising fish, it’s not about the money for the couple, it’s finding the fish that “best suits” the lifestyle of each customer. And they say, many of their customers become their friends.
“We carry a wide variety of freshwater tropical fish from all over the world and are five-star breeders as well,” he said. “We have elephant fish. We have fish you can’t find anywhere else locally.
“We often joke that we are the best-kept secret in town — but we really do believe our name still means everything to us. We have people call us with fish emergencies at all times of the day or night. We help them.”
Tropical Fish Keepers offers something for everyone, from beginners to those with sophisticated tanks. They sell South American and African and parrot cichlids, electric blue bubble rams, midnight rams, German blues, German golds, Indian butterfly loaches, agasizzi corydoras, Julii Peru corydoras, strita botia and khuli loaches, German blue rams and gold rams.
They have a selection of food, medications, aquascape materials, pond supplies, koi and pond foods, cichlid pellets, flake foods, catfish sticks and vacation feeders. They also sell dog and cat food and treats.
After retiring to Florida, the couple decided to open a store, fully understanding they were doing it during a pandemic. However, they were surprised that sales were strong. Liz credits that success with the fact they could get fish that no other stores could stock, and because they have been breeders for more than 25 years.
“We work in the store and go home and spend more time tending to our aquariums,” Liz Sousa said. “We don’t watch TV, we talk about our day and watch our fish. Duane is an expert on each fish breed. He checks the pH levels of each fish tank several times a day.”
Liz said she watches the fish and names them. She gave a beautiful female fish an Indian name. However, after watching her behavior, things quickly changed.
“Fish (will) mate for life — well, so I thought” Liz joked. “This particular fish ate her babies. Her partner was determined to protect the next batch. While he was watching them, she acted like she was dying and actually played dead. He rushed over to tend to her. That’s when she brushed past him and ate her babies again.
“We put another female fish in the tank thinking she would also protect her babies,” she said. “Well, that didn’t end well because she beat up her mate as if he tried to make her jealous. That’s when we changed her name to Medusa.
“I’m telling you, fish have personalities like people do. It’s the fun part of knowing each fish we sell. We don’t mix and match fish that don’t belong together in a tank.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.