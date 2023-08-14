Take Care of Maya

In this screenshot from the Netflix documentary, “Take Care of Maya,” Jack Kowalski is at the hospital bedside of his daughter, Maya.

 SCREENSHOT

SARASOTA — Another hearing is scheduled this week in Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital as the attorneys for the parties haggle over evidentiary issues with the trial approaching.

The lawsuit is featured in the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments