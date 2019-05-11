Venice Mayor John Holic wants to resurrect the idea of a joint-use building in Wellfield Park that could serve as a hurricane shelter.
It’s on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
“I am grateful that Sarasota Memorial Hospital has offered land to build a shelter,” Holic said in an email last month to City Manager Ed Lavallee. “I think it shows true commitment to our area. What I am going to propose is in no way a negative on the fine proposal from SMH.”
SMH has offered land for a shelter on its North Venice hospital campus but has said the city and county would have to pay to build it. The county has put $3 million aside for the project but Holic has said the city won’t be contributing.
Construction of the 110-bed hospital hasn’t begun and will take two years to complete. Even with an SMH shelter, Venice needs more, Council members have said.
There are currently no approved hurricane shelters within city limits or close outside them. County officials responsible for shelters say Venetians will have to go to North Port or Sarasota to find shelter for at least another year.
“In the past, we talked about a joint-use building at Wellfield, one that could be a hurricane shelter when needed, but pickleball and indoor tennis the rest of the time,” Holic wrote. “The idea was mentioned to members of the (Sarasota County Commission) but it went nowhere because the county did not want to commit funds. Now that they are reserving funds for a hurricane shelter, perhaps they would consider a joint venture in Wellfield … a needed sports facility and little additional cost for the shelter portion.”
Holic said the old fire training facility is one possible location, with its ample parking.
Before presenting the idea to the county, Holic said he would like to have a Council discussion. If a majority on Council agrees, Holic will offer a motion Tuesday to direct city staff to enter into discussion with Sarasota County about building a dual purpose hurricane shelter/sports complex building in Wellfield.
Hurricane season is just around the corner, from June through November.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday’s City Council agenda:
• Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines and Vince George, Southwest Florida project manager with the Department of Environmental Protection, will announce financial awards for beach renourishment projects.
• approval of the annual update to the city of Venice five-year capital improvement plan.
• a discussion about recent changes in law regarding shark fishing, which could lead to a discussion about banning shark fishing from the Venice Municipal Pier.
• consideration of an ordinance modifying impact fees for municipal sewage connections.
• a public hearing on a preliminary plat for Cassata Place, creating 28 attached single-family dwellings on East Venice Avenue.
• consideration of a proposal by the city attorney to use a magistrate in lieu of the city’s Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, which hasn’t met since 2014.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice, in Council Chambers.
For a complete list of agenda items and backup materials, visit VeniceGov.com.
