VENICE — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd — who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparking protests and riots throughout the county — was canceled in Venice.
But that didn't stop an estimated 50 to 100 people from showing up at West Blalock Park near sunset Saturday to speak about the issue.
The vigil was officially canceled Friday by St. Mark's Episcopal Church, which originally sponsored the gathering.
It pulled out after learning the Venice Area Democratic Club was also promoting the event, potentially jeopardizing its nonprofit status.
Social media sites urged people to attend anyway.
Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod was the featured speaker.
"I spoke about my life experiences, what I dealt with as far as racism, my limited personal experiences with racism, and how little I really understand about what people of color go through on a daily basis," Feinsod said.
While it was originally set after the death of Floyd, speakers spoke mostly about the effects of racist actions in America. About a dozen people spoke, he said.
"It was about racism and education," Feinsod said. "I made clear I was speaking for myself, not as a representative of the city. I had received emails (voicing) concern about outside agitators, but I want the public to know it was very peaceful, very respectful."
