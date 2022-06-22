VENICE — Mayor Ron Feinsod reminded the attendees at Saturday’s Venice Area Democratic Club meeting that there’s another land-development regulations workshop this week.
And then he delivered this cryptic message: “I believe I found a way to take the City Council out of the picture.”
He said he’d reveal his plan in two or three weeks. On Tuesday, he said he’s not ready to discuss the subject, and declined to say whether he’ll be seeking reelection this year.
The Council is also scheduled to hold a special meeting on the LDR Friday, in advance of first reading of an ordinance adopting them next Tuesday.
That would allow a final vote, and the adoption of the LDR, on July 12, the last regular meeting before the Council’s annual summer break.
At the Council’s June 14 meeting, Feinsod urged his colleagues to delay action, and instead to hold more workshops in September, with voting taking place in October.
He’s been most vocal about setting a maximum height of 35 feet measured to the top of buildings for downtown Venice, though he has also pushed for more environmental protections.
At the June 14 meeting, he was the only Council member to vote against a limit of 35 feet with the option to seek approval of an additional 10 feet, measured to the midline of the roof, and an allowance of up to 20% of the building height for rooftop features.
Council Member Joe Neunder resigned before the meeting and didn’t participate and Vice Mayor Nick Pachota was traveling, so the motion passed 4-1.
Neunder’s seat won’t be filled before the election, so the Council will be one member short for about five months, creating the possibility of tie votes.
Supporters of the 35-foot maximum have argued that the 35-plus-10 standard would allow for taller buildings even though it’s the rule that’s currently in place, with no limit on rooftop “appurtenances.”
The issue has been somewhat muddied by people on both sides requesting the Council leave the current rule as it is.
However, a number of opponents have made it clear that they agree with Feinsod, who has berated his colleagues for not complying with their wishes.
“Apparently, the Venice City Council doesn’t understand what their job is, which is to listen to the public,” he said at the VADC meeting.
Feinsod’s plan could involve invoking city charter provisions regarding citizen initiatives and referendums.
With some limits, Article IX of the charter authorizes registered voters to both propose ordinances and resolutions and to require the Council to reconsider an ordinance or resolution.
If the Council fails to act, the matter goes to referendum.
The charter requires the signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters to initiate or repeal an ordinance or resolution.
If the charter’s requirements are met for a repeal, the ordinance or resolution is suspended until the petition is withdrawn, the Council repeals it or a referendum has been held.
A referendum must take place no less than 30 days after the Council’s final vote on the matter and no longer than one year later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.