VENICE — Two Venice City Council members received no liaison appointments to city advisory boards, it was announced on Tuesday.
One of the tasks each new mayor undertakes is appointing members of City Council as liaison to other city, county and regional boards.
The liaisons attend those meetings and report back to the City Council.
Instead, Venice City Council Member Charles Newsom and newly elected member Joe Neunder were granted county or regional board appointments by new mayor Ron Feinsod.
The move comes after former Mayor John Holic made two last minute Planning Commission appoints last month, just prior to leaving office after he term limited out.
That angered Feinsod, who spoke against the appointments.
Feinsod could have appointed any of three members with previous Planning Commission experience to act as liaison, including Helen Moore, but instead chose Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, who is in her first term on the council and has no previous Planning Commission experience.
Fiedler, however, more closely matches Feinsod’s slow growth platform.
“I appointed people based on a variety of considerations,” Feinsod said. “That’s one I felt we needed a fresh view on, so to speak. I thought she would fit well.”
“I tried to give them ones they were interested in and ones they were suited for. That was one of Mitzie’s (requests) and I felt she was suited for it.”
Newsom took a few minutes before Council confirmed the mayor’s selections to make a pitch. He offered to continue on as liaison to that influential board.
He warned Fiedler and Feinsod there’s a huge learning curve, and coming in as liaison at the end of a years-long process to update the city’s Comp Plan and Land Use Regulations might not be an appropriate way to proceed.
Feinsod said he’d take the advice under consideration, but didn’t change his mind.
Council could have challenged the appointment, but didn’t.
Newsom, who served on the Commission for five years, told Commissioners at a special meeting on Monday that he intended to make the pitch to remain.
“This is no slam against anybody,” Newsom told the commission. “But the most qualified person to hit the ground running would be Helen Moore. Dr. Joe Neunder would be the second” having done it at the county level already, he said.
“I’m a little worried about breaking new people into this process,” Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder said. “I’m somewhat dismayed at a decision along those lines, but I also understand there may be rationales why they want to do that. There are previous commissioners (now on council) that could hit the floor running a little more, but I guess we’ll wait and see what happens.”
