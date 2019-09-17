VENICE — There was some irony in the fact that growth was the big issue at Tuesday night’s mayoral candidate forum, in the Neal Communities Milano subdivision clubhouse.
Three weeks ago, Milano reached a milestone — 90% build out in less than three years. Soon, the residents will vote on whether to form a homeowners association.
Many of their questions last night, submitted prior to the forum, were critical of growth and congestion and the urban ills that come with it.
The three candidates for mayor of Venice represented a diverse group, but the language and arguments they used were straight out of the election nine years ago when slow growth candidates lost a majority on the board.
Both sides now claim they support sustainable growth.
Bob Daniels, on City Council for the past nine years, extolled council’s successes and warned the resurgence of a slow growth majority on the city board could hurt their checkbooks should they win. It was a reference to previous councils that lost millions in lawsuits and spent down reserves during the Great Recession.
Now isn’t the time to learn on the job, Daniels warned, but to vote for a proven leader.
Ron Feinsod, a retired businessman and political activist who has organized protests in Venice, represented the alternative. He harkened back to former President Barack Obama’s call for change and a new direction. He blamed Daniels and the current City Council for the increase in traffic and developments run amok. Feinsod said the Comprehensive Plan recently overhauled by council, and land development regulations currently under review, should essentially be redone to reduce density even more, and more environmental studies required to address water quality issues.
We don’t want Venice to become Sarasota, he warned.
Frankie Abbruzzino, the third candidate for mayor of Venice, is a Venice High grad, Navy veteran, entrepreneur and blogger who runs a news aggregator website called The Scoop. He represented a more youthful approach. Abbruzzino said he wasn’t happy with growth but recognized a certain amount is needed, nor was he happy with the current council or its city manager.
One of the questions asked was whether the candidates would promise not to take campaign donations from developers.
Feinsod, who has raised more than $17,639, said all you see throughout the city of Venice are Daniels’ campaign signs on lots under development. He promised he would not accept any funds from developers. Much of Daniels campaign funds come from developers, Feinsod said.
Daniels, who has raised $24,400, shot back it’s Feinsod who is acting unethically by accepting $1,000 from the Democratic Party, when the local election is supposed to be nonpartisan.
Abbruzzino, who said he isn’t asking for any campaign donations, has $2,280 in his campaign bank account. He said both Daniels and Feinsod were products of hinky politics at play. Without naming names, he referenced the Venice Taxpayer Watch which supports Feinsod, and said they tried to get him to withdraw from the race fearing he’s siphon votes away from Feinsod, but he wouldn’t. He also criticized the city for allowing what he considered excessive input by a local land development attorney into the new Comprehensive Plan, which guides future growth in the city.
Candidates were asked what they would do to address water quality issues.
Abbruzinno said he’s never been a fan of outfalls, blaming them in part for red tide and generally polluting the Gulf.
Feinsod said the city is missing the boat when it comes to water quality issues by ignoring stormwater pond pollution, which he said should become a priority for the city. An acre could be cleaned up for a mere $1,500 to $2,000, he said.
Daniels pointed out he advocated for studies recently on the stormwater outfalls, and took other actions with council to reduce red tide by urging residents to scale back on fertilizers, and outright eliminate the use of septic tanks in the city, not to mention allocation of millions in water facility improvements. He said in time he hopes they will be able to pinpoint where the worst pollution is coming from.
Abbruzinno and Feinsod, who shared the same position on many of the issues, lamented the city’s road conditions.
Daniels promised to bring in millions of outside funding to get major projects completed, like the Pinebrook and Center Road intersection.
The election is Nov. 5.
