VENICE — The margin was less than 100 votes.
According to the unofficial vote count from the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office, in a tight, three-candidate Venice mayoral race, it was decided by 92 votes.
Ron Feinsod, founder of Indivisible Venice, a group that has protested at City Hall on a number of issues, will assume the new role of mayor Nov. 19.
Feinsod won with 3,589 votes (40%) over Daniels with 3,497 votes (39%), and Frankie Abbruzzino coming in third with 1,865 (21%) votes.
Feinsod supporters early on tried to get Abbruzzino to drop out of the race, fearing it might split the protest vote.
Daniels’ camp was concerned, too, because of the large number of non-party affiliated voters.
Daniels said the three-way race worked in Feinsod’s favor due to a Republican Party of Sarasota County rule that doesn’t provide an endorsement if there are two Republican candidates. He and Abbruzzino fit that bill.
“Frankly, Frankie’s being in the race meant me not getting the Republican Party endorsement,” Daniels said Tuesday night.
Daniels also complained about the Democratic Party’s endorsements of his opponent.
Daniels thanked a crowd of hundreds that had showed up at a campaign party at Sharky’s for their confidence in him and thanked the residents of Venice who had supported him in his nine-years serving on council.
“I can’t think of anything I could have done better in this campaign,” he said. “The voters have spoken.”
Daniels won his first term in office, then the next two terms without an opponent.
Abbruzzino and Feinsod did not return calls for comment on the election by press time.
Daniels, who ran on his record while serving on the Venice City Council, outspent his nearest opponent by about 30%, spending $32,810 in the campaign, compared to Feinsod’s $19,659.
Abbruzino spent only $2,500 on his race, pledging not to accept money from special interest groups. He returned a $200 contribution from Control Growth Now, according to an election financial report.
Feinsod complained bitterly about “dark PAC” money spent on glossy mailers that favored Daniels mostly.
Only one blasted Feinsod for his liberal politics as founder of Indivisible Venice.
