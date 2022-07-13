SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre director Kate Alexander takes a good little story and makes it into “Maytag Virgin,” a charmingly brilliant piece of entertainment in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.
The setting is in a neighborhood of small houses somewhere in Alabama. One cottage has a backyard teeming with flowers and a back porch equally welcoming.
The other backyard has a trash can, and a stack of cardboard boxes. A Maytag dryer takes up a good bit of the back porch of this neighboring cottage.
“Lizzy” Nash (Rachel Moulton) lives in the tidy cottage with the well-kept yard. She is a Baptist and a teacher at the local high school, although it she has been at home for some time, following the tragic death of her husband.
Jack Kay (Blake Price) is in the process of moving in to the house next door. There is a Virgin Mary statue and Maytag dryer on his back porch. He is hauling large boxes into his home.
In the spirit of neighborliness, Lizzy comes over with a pie she has baked to welcome him to the neighborhood. More busy body than grieving widow, Lizzy hangs on to the pie as she tells Jack about her husband even as she gives the new neighbor the third degree — especially after spotting the Virgin Mary statue.
“Are you a real Catholic or a cafeteria Catholic?” she asks as she continues to hold on to that pie while questioning him, especially about why he even has that dryer let alone keeping it on the back porch.
She uses a clothes line — always has and seemingly always will.
Eventually she heads home, with that pie still in hand. Jack follows to retrieve the pie and to leave us in the audience wondering if there is any hope of these two at least becoming somewhat amicable neighbors. And he, too, has lost his wife.
While the Maytag and the Virgin Mary remain on that porch to her consternation, somehow these two disparate spirits find a few other things in common. They both teach at the same school, although on different floors.
As Christmas approaches, he strings lights and she puts a wreath on her back door. That dryer continues to bother her — yet, as backyard neighbors, it seems they keep running into one another and even helping one another. Yet the religion thing keeps cropping up.
“You know that Joe Namath was a Catholic?” he asks.
And...
“You listen to Sinatra in the kitchen and Coltrane in the bedroom,” Jack says to Lizzy.
Will she ever use a dryer?
The set by Pedro L. Guevara is charming and lighting by Andrew Gray is perfect in many ways, including Christmas lights that turn out to be another highlight of this work — at least to those of us old enough to know about Christmas lights that only work if every light works.
Costumes are by Mari Taylor Floyd and there are plenty of them for this two-person play. Sound is by Thom Korp and wrapping all this talent with an elegant velvet bow is FST’s associate director at large and founder of the FST Theatre School, Kate Alexander.
Alexander is one of those directors who can make an average play good and a good play great. She always manages to take whatever work she has to the next level.
In “Maytag Virgin,” watching the relationship develop between two seemingly disparate characters is a bonus that makes this good story even better.
“Maytag Virgin” is in the Keating Theatre on Palm Avenue at Coconut in the old Sarasota Woman’s Club, from which FST has grown into a five-theatre company on the verge of adding yet another theater, parking garage and apartments into an 11-story building next to its Hegner Theatre wing on First Street.
