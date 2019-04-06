City employees who might want to smoke a joint in order to ease their aching joints won’t be allowed to, if proposed changes to personnel rules are adopted next week.
One of several proposed changes to the rules would clarify that the use of medical marijuana by city workers is prohibited even though it’s legal in Florida.
It’s still illegal under federal law, however, and in addition, the city is a drug-free workplace. The language of the ban “is as recommended by our labor attorney and the Florida League of Cities,” according to a memo by Director of Human Resources Alan Bullock.
Other proposed rule changes include a limit on the amount of donated leave time an employee on sick leave can use; creating the ability to exceed a 5 percent salary increase when an employee has to step up several pay grades; and tweaks to probationary periods for new hires.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• consider a resolution amending the city’s emergency pay policy.
• discuss the merits of adopting Sarasota County’s policy for 750-square-foot units for workforce housing.
• discuss adding solid waste/recycling and general government impact fees on new construction.
• vote on an ordinance rezoning the property at 116 North Tamiami Trail to allow the construction of a 7-Eleven with gas pumps.
• vote on approving the Envision Venice Strategic Plan for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
• hear reports on their board’s activity from Bill Ahern, chair of the Economic Development Advisory Board, and Kevin McGrath, chair of the Police Pension Board of Trustees.
• hear a report on the Certified Local Government Program.
• hear a report from City Manager Ed Lavallee on Council-appointed boards’ and commissions’ use of staff time.
• consider scheduling a community workshop with Sarasota County Mosquito Control.
• hear presentations from Mayor John Holic on the John Nolen plan and his legislative visit to Tallahassee.
• consider authorizing an amendment to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection loan agreement to increase the loan by $2,137,000 to include the construction cost of Utilities Water Main Phase 6 Project.
• consider approving the rankings for professional engineering services for several Utilities capital projects.
• consider accepting the donation of an interactive kaleidoscope sculpture, to be placed in Centennial Park adjacent to the Interactive Children’s Fountain, from Venice Area Beautification Inc.
• consider approving a license agreement with Golden Beach Associates Inc. for the placement of street sign toppers.
• consider approving special event requests for Ride of Silence on May 15; Everglades PCA Autocross on May 19; and Habitat for Humanity 3B Bike, Boat and Beach Relay on July 27.
• consider nominating Make a Difference Day for the City Spirit Award from the Florida League of Cities.
• consider appointing Sandra Petway to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaim the week of April 7-13, 2019, as “National Volunteer Week”; the week of April 7-13, 2019, as “National Crime Victims’ Week”; the week of April 22-28, 2019, as “Paint the Town Purple Week”; the month of April 2019 as “Donate Life Month”; and the month of April 2019 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
• recognize Jerry Towery for 28 years of service on the Planning Commission.
• present a retirement certificate to Andrew Spafford, heavy equipment operator, Public Works Department.
• swear in firemedic Jessica Jones.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with back-up materials is available at VeniceGov.com. Click on the “Meetings” tab there to watch the meeting online.
