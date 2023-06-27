Venice Compassionate Cannabis Clinic

Venice Compassionate Cannabis Clinic personnel pose for a 2019 photo, including, from left, certified nursing assistant Nina Scott, Chief Operating Officer Ruta Jouniari and owner Dr. Barry Gordon.

 FILE PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

TALLAHASSEE — Patients will be allowed to use telehealth to renew physician approvals for medical marijuana, under a bill signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill (HB 387) also could help Black farmers get valuable medical-marijuana licenses after years of delays.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments