NOKOMIS — A neighborhood online virtual meeting is planned Thursday to give residents of Nokomis, Laurel and North Venice a look at the proposed Collins Medical Park.
The online meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. for Thursday by invitation.
Per county rules, those residing within 750 feet of the proposed development were already notified of the meeting.
Notices were mailed to affected residents in Laurel, the Laurel Civic Association, Mission Valley Civic Association, Nokomis Area Civic Association and The Preserve.
Dr. Jason Collins, a doctor of orthopedics, is seeking a Small Scale Comprehensive Plan Amendment and concurrent rezone petition from a residential zoning designation to OPI (office/professional/institutional) Planned District for three medical office buildings, across from Calusa Park.
Both need approval by the county Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners. Vision Planning and Design LLC is the agent for the landowner.
The site is 4 acres on the north side of Laurel Road, east of the Legacy Trail in Nokomis.
The new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is under construction a mile to the east, off Interstate-75.
The parcel currently contains a single-family home with a small wetland in the northwest area of the site, which is proposed to be retained.
Once the neighborhood meeting is concluded, a date can be scheduled for consideration by the Planning Commission, where the proposal heads next.
