400 building

The building at 400 South Tamiami Trail, home to several health care-related businesses, is for sale, but not because of the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice just to the south.

VENICE — A concern voiced by residents when the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice was announced in August was the possibility of their medical providers also leaving the island.

Barely two months after the actual closure, it’s too early to say whether their fears will play out.


