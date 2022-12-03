VENICE — A concern voiced by residents when the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice was announced in August was the possibility of their medical providers also leaving the island.
Barely two months after the actual closure, it’s too early to say whether their fears will play out.
But they probably won’t find the listing for sale of three health care-related buildings just north of the hospital reassuring.
On the market are the buildings at 400 South Tamiami Trail, site of several medical offices; 417 South Tamiami Trail, where We Care Pharmacy operates; and 420 South Tamiami Trail, where hospital’s laboratory services had been located.
Gary Landsman, of Sarasota-based Executive Property Management Group Inc., has the listing for 400 South Tamiami Trail. He said that the property being put on the market now is “absolutely not” related to the closure of the hospital.
The owners are just trying to take advantage of a seller’s market, he said.
The office complex, listed for $3.3 million, has a taxable value of $1,719,500, according to the county property appraiser’s website.
Built in 1973, it’s currently owned by Sarasota-based 400 S Tamiami Trail Associates LLC. It was last sold in 1984, when what was then called Venice Hospital was still locally owned, and open.
Six of its nine suites are currently leased, according to LoopNet.com, a real estate website. There are online leasing listings for two suites, one of which is unfinished.
“I’m trying to sell it or lease it,” Landsman said.
The state Division of Corporations lists David S. Band and Fay Cohenour as managers of the limited liability corporation.
417 South Tamiami Trail
The property at 417 South Tamiami Trail has a taxable value of $355,300 and is listed for sale at $1.5 million.
Built in 1956, it’s the oldest of the three buildings and was acquired by the David D. Lisy and Margaret G. Lisy Trust in 2019, the property appraiser’s website shows.
We Care Pharmacy’s lease runs into 2024, according to LoopNet.com.
420 South Tamiami Trail
The former lab at 420 South Tamiami Trail was built in 1985, according to tax records, and has an assessed value of $2,265,100. It’s listed for sale at $4,297,750.
Since 2005, it’s been owned by Edgewood General Partnership, “c/o Altus Group US Inc.,” for which the tax appraiser’s office shows a Southlake, Texas, address. However, the Division of Corporation’s records list a Toronto, Canada, address for the corporation.
The Realtors who have the listings for these two properties didn’t respond to a request about whether the closure of the hospital was a factor in their client’s decision to try to sell.
540 The Rialto
Altus Group is also shown on tax records as “c/o” for Venice HMA LLC, the owner of the hospital building itself, at 540 The Rialto.
The Division of Corporations shows three managers for that entity, all based in Franklin, Tennessee, where Community Health Systems, which operated the hospital, is located.
The hospital was owned by Health Management Associates — HMA — until that company was acquired by CHS in 2014.
An internet search didn’t turn up any Multiple Listing Service entries for the hospital property.
It closed Sept. 22 but was briefly reopened to serve as temporary housing for people displaced by Hurricane Ian. The last few people sheltered there were moved out about 10 days ago, according to city officials.
Assistant City Manager James Clinch said he hadn’t heard anything about the future of the property.
All three of the properties listed for sale have a city Commercial, General zoning designation that would allow for a wide variety of uses.
In addition, the former lab is considered a “hospital support facility” within the “area of unique consideration” that applies to the hospital in the city’s comprehensive plan.
The plan, and the land-development regulations adopted in July to implement it, establish special development standards for hospital-related properties, as well as for Village On The Isle, which is also an area of unique consideration.
