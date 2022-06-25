Editor’s Note: Part 2 of a 2-part series.
From the busy beeline, we move on to the butterfly’s unchoreographed ballet. These brightly-costumed denizens of butterfly gardens are wildly popular.
Florida has over 200 species of butterflies with similar life cycles. A few are year-rounders.
You will find butterfly gardens in the Monty Andrews Arboretum and a new one in Venice’s Urban Forest. Also, visit Spanish Point to experience its Butterfly House and hang out with the fluttering butterflies.
The butterfly’s life cycle requires several identity changes. Their diet changes, too. The adult female butterfly obtains nectar using her proboscis, a long hollow tube that is coiled when flying.
As she dines, her movement may help pollinate flowers. After sampling the garden’s nectars, she lays her eggs on her offspring’s next dinner table. No hive here.
The hungry caterpillar emerges to ravage its favorite, often required, food. The milkweed is the monarch’s required food. After its aggressive feast, it’s time for the caterpillar to spin a tent to protect its next identity.
The pupa (chrysalis) is truly transformative. It’s the stage between the beast and the beauty. We don’t see the transformation, which makes it all the more magical.
The newly emerged wet butterfly dries itself, takes a few practice flaps, and enters its adult world.
What attracts butterflies? Colorful flowers get their attention — bright yellows, reds, and oranges. Clusters and masses of small flowers offer a convenient landing pad for nectar sipping butterflies.
To support those who spend their winters here, a successful butterfly garden in Florida must offer year-round blooms.
South Florida’s monarch butterfly does not migrate to Mexico. It can be found year-round in Venice. The monarch feeds on a variety of available flower nectars, but the caterpillar depends on milkweed plants to continue its life cycle.
Toxins in milkweed are taken up by the caterpillar and become toxic to those that would feast on the monarch. The orange color is a “poison flag” to birds, anoles and larger insects.
Viceroys wear a similar “poison flag” but have a black stripe across their back wings.
Another winter resident is the zebra longwing, Florida’s state butterfly. As an adult, its favorite food is the nectar of the passionflower. The zebra longwing has the unique ability to digest pollen, a protein, thus extending its longevity and ability to endure cool temperatures.
A special thanks to Tracy Ivey for her work in the Monty Andrews Arboretum butterfly garden and sharing her love of the dancers with me.
A butterfly garden has a larger identity. The butterfly ballets may be the feature attraction, but there are other performers in residence:
A bee may be proboscis to proboscis with a butterfly. Spiders, ants, and anoles are part of nature’s butterfly garden web. Rabbits also sample the garden’s buffet, while squirrels look for hidden seeds or nuts.
Cardinals, blue jays, and mockingbirds keep their eyes out for anything edible while adding their brilliance and sound to the drama.
If you have a desire and space for a butterfly garden, build it and they will come!
