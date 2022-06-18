EDITORS NOTE:
Part 1 of a 2-part series.
The honeybee makes a purposeful beeline that is in stark contrast to the beautifully unchoreographed ballet of the butterfly.
Although lacking the media glitz of the butterfly, bees have a world-class work ethic, and they raise their families in one of nature’s most complex and well-defined social systems.
Let’s follow the beeline in this Part 1 because it is critical to our survival.
(Part 2 will follow in next Saturday’s Gondolier.)
Bees pollinate nearly 90% of the crop species that feed most of the world’s population. Crops included fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds, as well as clover and alfalfa hay used to feed livestock.
The most common honeybee in the U.S. is the Mellifera.
The hive has three adult resident types: the Queen, the only female capable of reproduction; several hundred male drones, who fertilize her; and over 20,000 female workers, who run the hive.
The worker bee is a true multitasker. As the worker buzzes a bloom to obtain nectar, pollen from the flower’s male anther collects on its body hairs, carrying the pollen to the female stigma of another plant of the same species.
This cross-pollination ensures a more diverse gene pool for the plant species. In biology, that’s called mutualism.
The primary mission of all species is survival; honeybees have evolved a tightly structured social system that leaves no space for fluttering. They are hunter/gatherers, short-haul truckers, builders, and nursery school attendants.
A bee extracts nectar from the flower using its proboscis, a hairy, straw-like structure that is used to suck up the nectar and deposit it in its nectar crop.
A honeybee is hairy and picks up pollen as it sucks nectar. As it moves from bloom to bloom, it repositions the pollen from its hair to pollen baskets on its back bee’s knees.
Bees can carry an amount of nectar and pollen equal to their body weight, effectively making them world-class weightlifters and the inspiration for tandem tractor-trailers!
Things get interesting back at the hive. Job mobility is critical to the hive’s operation. Younger worker bees secrete wax from abdominal glands to build hexagonal chambers to store honey, pollen, and bee larvae.
As bees age, their wax production wanes.
Bees sense when it is time to change their job duties based on the needs of the hive. Older bees unload the nectar crops of returning bees by passing the nectar mouth to mouth — yes mouth to mouth — until the water content drops (honey in the making).
When the honey is placed in the chambers, others beat their wings to reduce the water content from 70% in the original nectar to 20%. Then the younger worker bees return to seal in the honey.
The honey is later released and mixed with pollen to make bee bread, a rich combination of carbohydrates and proteins that is fed to the emerging bee larvae.
What do mature bees eat? They eat the high-octane honey they produce.
This societal organization is dependent upon its aristocracy. A queen bee has two primary missions: produce chemical scents that regulate the unity of the hive and lay lots of eggs, up to 100 a day.
The male drones fertilize the queen and leave the hive in search of other young queens.
As you step out of Nature’s Notebook, cautiously place your bee fears on hold. Honeybees can be readily observed close up, moving slowly and without using your hands.
Watch them gather nectar and pollen. Observe their pollen covered, hairy bodies and pollen baskets on their rear knees. You may even catch a glimpse of a proboscis harvesting nectar.
There are over 4,000 bee species in the United States, many of which are stinger-less and solitary, unlike our honeybee.
Then there are the humble bumble bees that have their own unique social hierarchy, living in small “nests” underground or in tree cavities.
They live in smaller communities of 50 to several hundred but nowhere near the 20,000 to 80,000 in honeybee hives. They produce honey but not in sufficient quantities to be commercially viable.
Florida has become home to a recent immigrant — the green orchid bee, a solitary bee from Central America where it specializes in pollinating orchids.
In Florida, it does not have access to its host Central American orchids so it has adapted itself to tubular flowers to collect nectar and pollinate its new hosts.
Its brilliant metallic green color, its long proboscis and its rear leg pollen buckets make it easy to identify.
If you want to learn more about honeybees in Sarasota County, check out the Suncoast Beekeepers Association website at: Suncoastbeekeepers.org
