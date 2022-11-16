VENICE — After recovering from open heart surgery in 2020, Joel Garson decided he needed a hobby. He was 82 at the time.
“Maybe I should make violins,” he said while out to dinner with a friend whose wife had a violin. She proceeded to tell Joel and his wife about a course at Florida Violins in Venice.
“You start with a violin, take it apart and see the procedure of putting it back together,” Florida Violins owner David Pinada Huezo said.
A cellist, from San Pedro-Sula, the industrial capital of Honduras, he learned to repair his cello while still at the conservatory (instead of high school) but, he had both: academics in the morning and music in the afternoon of what was a 12-hour day (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
It was there that he began to repair his own cello and ultimately, the instruments of many fellow students.
David’s wife Tirza also was a child prodigy, but on violin. She was a professional studio musician at the age of 12. The two met while performing with the Atlanta Symphony, eventually moving to Sarasota to open Florida Violins and then, this past year, to Venice.
Garson’s background was devoid of music other than attending performances with his wife; yet, he seems to be a natural as a violin maker.
In February this year, he enrolled in the studio’s exploratory course.
“Students begin with a violin which they take apart,” David said. “There is a procedure they must follow lest they ruin an instrument.”
The instruments are glued together. Students must be careful to not damage the instrument as they pry it apart. They do not pay for the course until the end of the first session, the master said.
“They pay tuition and for the cost of materials,” the instructor said. “I encourage them to do the lowest price (violin).”
“I had to beg them to take my money. My next one will be a couple levels above,” Garson, a property manager in Chicago, said. He still runs his business in Chicago where he has 75 employees.
“In the intro classes, I’m looking for talent,” David said. “Joel sat back. He didn’t take notes. Some think they know more because they have a background ...”
“I didn’t come with any baggage,” Joel said. “I told the teacher that I always wait to do as they tell us.”
“I put a workroom in the third part of my three-car garage in Venice,” he said. “I spent about $500 for materials and just a minimum for the class, which was on Mondays.
“The scary thing was taking it apart,” Joel said. “You think you are going to break it.”
The students used a knife with a sharp blade like an X-acto to pry it apart. David insisted all the students wear gloves for their protection.
“I can take one apart in an hour.” he said.
The students took much longer. That was due, in part, to their lack of experience and also because they were using X-acto knives rater than more professional tools.
David said he waited a year for a set of special Japanese knives to arrive. The knives used by the beginning students cost about $40-$50 while the Japanese knives were $200. Chisels can cost $100.
David said he appreciated Joel’s ethics.
“Joel asks to learn more. I’m careful who I will call an apprentice. I will send a letter saying that one is an apprentice.” (But “only if they qualify,” he added.)
Garson qualified. Joel seemed to have those qualifications from the first class. Others may take additional courses but they will not all be considered apprentices.
In his early days in Sarasota, David taught students of Booker High School and the Sarasota Orchestra, looking for the young person who would excel, he said.
The pandemic put an end to that, something he regretted as he felt that several students showed potential.
“Seventy-five percent of violin makers do not play a violin,” David said.
“It took me four lessons to learn how to hold the bow,” Garson said.
David does it all. He makes violins, violas, cellos and bows.
“Very few people make bows,” he said.
“The strings on bows are made only from horsehair,” Tirza said.
The piece of wood where the player holds the bow is made from a special wood. David prefers Thuya wood from Morocco.
Garson learned all these things and more while making his first violin. He is that kind of person. He pays attention.
The teacher said that in the introductory course he is looking for talent. In this course, he found it in Garson, even though Garson had to miss a few classes to go back to Chicago for his business.
He always made up the time, yet “he didn’t take notes.”
“He always listened and there was only one redo on his violin,” the teacher said.
One of the other students ruined his instrument just last week, David said.
For his violin, he said he spent about $500 for materials. Classes lasted about two hours each Monday. The rest of the work was done at home by the students.
David’s nephew, as his student, focused on restoration and now does that professionally in Honduras.
Before he was a property manager and long before he was to become an apprentice violin maker, Garson flew helicopters in the U.S. Army.
That job that required many of the skills of a violin maker, especially the ability to take direction and pay attention to details.
“I’m interested in passing on the skills,” David said. “Once he (Joel) completes three (violins), then he can start from the block of wood.”
The students begin with a kit that includes basic pieces of wood in the shape needed for the violin. The students must then carve those pieces as required to yield the violin sound, and do other intricate detail work to complete the instrument before applying several coats of special stains to every place except where the player holds the violin.
It takes about 60 hours to complete the instrument. The carving is one of the most important aspects but not the only one. It’s where you remove the wood.
“The beauty is after you finish it,” David said. “Do you discard a great singer for being ugly?
“Joel thought he had the ugliest piece — as he was carving he found the beauty in it.”
Then he had to make his own stains and let those set for six weeks.
He said he worked on the violin nightly for about three hours, after taking his wife out to dinner.
“You can’t rush it,” David said. “There is no fast forward.
Where the instrument is played also will impact the sound. So will the age of the wood used.
“The Cook (theater at FSU Center for the Performing Arts) has beautiful acoustics,” he said.
Wanting to learn more, Joel and his wife will travel to Cremona, Italy to visit its Violin Museum, which has a Stradivari and and Guarnari in its collection.
Antonio Stradivari is generally acknowledged as the finest violin maker in history. According to Wikipedia, about 650 of his violins remain.
While there, Joel plans to take a workshop at the museum.
Meanwhile, during December and early January, there may be a Stradivarius known as “The Soil” in Sarasota with its current owner, Itzhak Perlman.
An article in BBC Music Magazine referred to the 1714 Soil Stradivarius as “one of Stradivari’s finest violins. “The ‘Soil’ (named after a Belgian industrialist) was played by Yehudi Menuhin for the best part of his career before being sold to Itzhak Perlman, who has favored instruments of Menuhin’s previously.”
The most recent sale of that violin (according to the British article) was for $400,000 pounds in 1986, and the current owner is Perlman, who leads the Perlman Music Program Winter Residency in Sarasota each winter for gifted music students ages 12 and older from all over the world.
At the end of this year’s Perlman program, there will be tent performances Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus and a Celebration Concert at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at Sarasota Opera House. For more information, visit: perlmanmusicprogramsuncoast.org
Florida Violins offers “restoration, fabrication, sales and rental of fine violins, viola, cello and their bows. The brand of string instruments they carry is Strad.
David is a fellow and president of The Violin Intercontinental Forum Inc. and offers certified appraisals.
Because humidity is important to musical instruments, Florida Violins is on the second floor at 325 W. Venice Ave. Suite D, in Venice.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, visit floridaviolins.com or call 941-227-6784 or 941-244-6040.
