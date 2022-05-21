Troy Quinn, Venice Symphony’s music director since the 2018-19 season, is a man of letters, jet setter and someone who appreciates an eclectic assortment of music.
“I try to deliver something for everyone,” he said Monday by phone from his home in California. “If it is good, we play it.”
Also the consummate educator, he seems to have some of the late George Szell in his DNA. Szell, conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra from 1949 until his death in 1970, is credited with making that orchestra the greatest in the world and with educating entire families to the world’s great music.
For the symphony’s patriotic pops concert at CoolToday Park in North Port on May 28, Quinn selected one of his favorite groups — Rockapella.
Consider this one of Quinn’s opportunities to educate whole families to the “world of music.”
“Why would a vocal group be selected to accompany us?” Quinn said “They have five guys. We are a 75-piece orchestra.”
To Quinn’s ears, the group is a perfect complement to the symphony.
“They have a vocal percussionist. They can do three-part harmony, full-band vocals and will accompany the orchestra on several numbers.
“I am a major fan,” he added. “I learned geography from ‘Where in the World is Carmen Santiago.’”
While Rockapella was touring the world, Quinn grew up, earned his undergraduate degree at Providence College in 2005, his master’s at Manhattan School of Music in 2007 with high honors and his doctorate from the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music in 2014.
The top doctoral candidate of his class, he now teaches conducting in USC’s Thornton School of Music.
While Quinn now lives California, he racks up thousands of air miles as the conductor of the Venice Symphony and the Owensboro, Kentucky Symphony in the winter season, and this summer will make his debut as summer pops conductor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic.
“I can be doing up to two dozen different programs,” he said.
He has worked in films, television and the recording field with the Rolling Stones, been a guest of Jay Leno on the Tonight Show and conducted music for major films and cartoons.
“I moonlight as a singer,” Quinn said. “Singing engagements come and I hope I’m free.”
Regulars to the symphony know his wide range of musical tastes and his talent.
This year’s expanded event at CoolToday Park will provide optimal viewing of the stage and fireworks for some 5,000 people in a non-traditional setting, yet one that draws more each year.
After so many virtual concerts because of the pandemic, Quinn is happy to be back with live audiences, whether inside or outside.
May 28, the Venice Symphony and Rockapella will perform contemporary and popular tunes such as “Rock the Boat” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”
“The challenge is coming up with new patriotic music every year,” he said.
The concert will include classics from the great American songbook, films and additional patriotic music such as an Armed Forces medley.
“Troy Quinn has planned an outstanding and inspiring program for our orchestra and our guest artist, the world-renowned group Rockapella,” said symphony president and CEO Christine Kasten.
The current Rockapella lineup features Scott Leonard (since 1991, High Tenor), Jeff Thacher (1993, Vocal Percussionist), Calvin Jones (2013, Tenor), Bryant Vance (2016, Bass) and Jose Rodriguez (2019, Tenor).
“We are thrilled to welcome the Venice Symphony back to CoolToday Park,” said Michael Dunn, VP of Florida Operations. “We look forward to a new and exciting stage placement that will make this evening a night to remember.”
As in previous years, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County is the concert’s presenting sponsor. “The Venice Symphony has been steadfast the last several years in bringing our community together at the beautiful CoolToday Park to celebrate patriotic classics and along the way has created new traditions that unite people through music,” said Roxie Jerde, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
“We are proud to be a partner with The Venice Symphony to build new opportunities like this welcoming concert that make our community so unique.”
Tickets for Patriotic Pops are available at ticketmaster.com and at the CoolToday Park Box Office, 18800 Southwest Villages Parkway in Venice, or by calling 941-413-5000. Sponsorships and “MVP Seating” are available by calling The Venice Symphony.
Tickets are $15 to $55 for adults. Student tickets are $10 but must be purchased at CoolToday Park.
Third annual Patriotic Pops Concert and fireworks begins at 7:30 p.m. at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.