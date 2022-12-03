Benny Sato Ambush

Benny Sato Ambush will give monthly updates on Venice Theatre’s recovery, ongoing season and more the first Tuesday of each month in the Raymond Center.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

It’s time for another Tuesday with Benny & Friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Raymond Center.

This time, the subject is The Anatomy of a Production, presented by the theater’s resident scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments