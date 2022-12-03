It’s time for another Tuesday with Benny & Friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Raymond Center.
This time, the subject is The Anatomy of a Production, presented by the theater’s resident scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof.
The play’s the thing but with the right set, it can be so much more. Wisgerhof will speak to the way the story leads to initial ideas for the setting to the final design, construction and all the trimmings that lead to opening night when the audience is invited in to that special place where the specific story takes place.
Wisgerhof came to Venice with years of theater scenic design experience as well as 12 years in New York City as head of window display for Saks Fifth Avenue.
Each and every window in a store such as Saks is a set in itself, designed around a specific theme to entice buyers much as a theater set leads the audience into the story happening on stage.
Wisgerhof also designed the interior of the new Circus Train Car Museum, which will officially open sometime in January at the Venice Train Depot.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday will be Hurricane Ian Recovery and rebuilding updates as the community theater recovers from the loss of its stagehouse, Will Jervey Mainstage Theatre, costume shop, dressing rooms and so much more and what members of the community are dong and can do to help the theater’s recovery.
Yet the show goes on with the mainstage moved to the Raymond Center and the Pinkerton Theatre soon to reopen in January with its new lobby, bar areas and new restrooms unscathed by Ian.
Learn some fun facts about the theater and have your questions answered about the season, the recovery process and more on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. and the first Tuesdays of the next several months as well — in the Raymond Center at the north end of the theater’s parking lot.
Admission is free.
