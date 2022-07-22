VENICE — The city has a new board to fill — and two to say goodbye to.
The new land development regulations adopted this month create a Historic and Architectural Preservation Board, which replaces the Historic Preservation Board and Architectural Review Board.
Applications for membership on the new board are being accepted, with a July 25 deadline. The qualifications in the LDR were tweaked to ensure that the members of the boards being merged would be eligible to apply.
Though not mandatory, the consolidation was recommended by the coordinator of the state’s Certified Local Government program, which provides resources for historic preservation efforts.
It was opposed by the members of the two boards, who argued their responsibilities were distinct and required different skill sets, but a majority of City Council members decided that a single board was preferable.
The ARB and HPB will be dissolved, joining a list that includes boards that formerly considered issues relating to seniors, youth, accessibility, economic development and zoning, among others.
Broadly speaking, the mission of the new board is to “conduct studies and make recommendations on matters of historical and architectural interest and preservation,” a news release states.
It’s also tasked with processing applications for the local historic register; administering historic preservation and architectural standards; and promoting public awareness of the city’s history.
At least two members of the new seven-member board must be licensed Florida architects, and one person must be a member of Venice MainStreet.
The other HAPB members “shall have a demonstrated commitment to historic preservation and, to the extent possible shall be professionals or retired professionals” from fields ranging from historic preservation to finance, according to the release.
Everyone other than the architects has to be a city resident or property owner.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall. The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8.
An application is available at bit.ly/3yXKNpP. The deadline is 4 p.m. Monday.
Council members will rank the applicants, with the appointment of the new board members set for the Aug. 23 Council meeting.
For more information, contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone in the City Clerk’s Office at 941-882-7396 or tcone@venicefl.gov.
