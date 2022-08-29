featured topical Memorial created for teen killed in hit-and-run Petition started for traffic light to be placed there By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 29, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSPREY — A memorial was made for Lilly Glaubach, a 13-year-old Pine View student who died Sunday after being hit by a car on Aug. 16. A memorial was created where Lilly Glaubach was hit while riding her bicycle on Bay Street in Osprey. She died from her injuries Sunday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Flowers and other sentimental items were placed at the intersection of Old Venice Road and Bay Street in Osprey where Glaubach was hit.She had been riding her bicycle home from school when a car ran into her. Glaubach was flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with serious injuries. In the wake of her death, Pine View School sent out a message notifying the school community. The school had additional counselors available Monday for students and staff.Also in the message was a link to a petition to put a three-way stop or traffic light at the intersection of Bay Street and Old Venice Road. The intersection currently has one stop sign on Old Venice Road. A petition was started to put a three-way stop or a traffic light at Bay Street and Old Venice Road. A 13-year-old died Sunday after being hit by a car in a crosswalk by the intersection on Aug. 16. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON After Glaubach died on Sunday, an additional charge was brought against suspect David Chang. However, when authorities went to serve the warrant and rearrest him, he was not at his home in Osprey."We had to figure it out," Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson said about Chang's location.He said FHP realized he was with family in Arkansas.FHP contacted authorities in Jacksonville, Arkansas and Chang was arrested there. Watson said Chang will be extradited to Sarasota County for leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Farley house in Venice facing demolition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Farley house in Venice facing demolition Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
