OSPREY — A memorial was made for Lilly Glaubach, a 13-year-old Pine View student who died Sunday after being hit by a car on Aug. 16.

Lilly's memorial

A memorial was created where Lilly Glaubach was hit while riding her bicycle on Bay Street in Osprey. She died from her injuries Sunday. 

Flowers and other sentimental items were placed at the intersection of Old Venice Road and Bay Street in Osprey where Glaubach was hit.


Bay Street and Old Venice Road

A petition was started to put a three-way stop or a traffic light at Bay Street and Old Venice Road. A 13-year-old died Sunday after being hit by a car in a crosswalk by the intersection on Aug. 16. 
