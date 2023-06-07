On this Memorial Day at Patriots Park in Venice, a huge crowd gathered early for the annual, “Never Forget Ever Honor” Remembrance.

While the group assembled, the Suncoast Wind Ensemble under the direction of Lynn Cleary played favorite patriotic music, creating a nice, friendly atmosphere. An Auxiliary gave poppies for a donation.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist with the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments