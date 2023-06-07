Mike Roselle, left, and Landon Godown both represent the Marines. Mike enlisted 65 years ago and Landon is a new recruit. He reports for boot camp in June and after auditioning, he has earned the honor of being a musician with the Marine Corp band.
Norm MacLellan and Lynn Cleary bring the Memorial Day Service to life. Norm organizes the event and represents American Legion NoVel Post 159. Lynn is the director of the Suncoast Wind Ensemble. The group played terrific Patriotic Music that turned many songs into a spontaneous sing-a-long.
Venice Mayor Nick Pachota read a meaningful proclamation from the City of Venice regarding Memorial Day. Lorraine Anderson is the Public Information officer for the City of Venice and was recently named one of the best in the state of Florida, a well-deserved recognition.
This group of friends celebrate the USA by honoring the courageous men and women who died for our country. The friends are, from left, Norbert and Sharon Bellendir, Sandy Mazur, City Councilman Rick Howard and Richard Mazur. They represent the spirit that was seen everywhere at Patriots Park at the Memorial Day Remembrance.
Mike Roselle, left, and Landon Godown both represent the Marines. Mike enlisted 65 years ago and Landon is a new recruit. He reports for boot camp in June and after auditioning, he has earned the honor of being a musician with the Marine Corp band.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Norm MacLellan and Lynn Cleary bring the Memorial Day Service to life. Norm organizes the event and represents American Legion NoVel Post 159. Lynn is the director of the Suncoast Wind Ensemble. The group played terrific Patriotic Music that turned many songs into a spontaneous sing-a-long.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice Mayor Nick Pachota read a meaningful proclamation from the City of Venice regarding Memorial Day. Lorraine Anderson is the Public Information officer for the City of Venice and was recently named one of the best in the state of Florida, a well-deserved recognition.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
This group of friends celebrate the USA by honoring the courageous men and women who died for our country. The friends are, from left, Norbert and Sharon Bellendir, Sandy Mazur, City Councilman Rick Howard and Richard Mazur. They represent the spirit that was seen everywhere at Patriots Park at the Memorial Day Remembrance.
On this Memorial Day at Patriots Park in Venice, a huge crowd gathered early for the annual, “Never Forget Ever Honor” Remembrance.
While the group assembled, the Suncoast Wind Ensemble under the direction of Lynn Cleary played favorite patriotic music, creating a nice, friendly atmosphere. An Auxiliary gave poppies for a donation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.