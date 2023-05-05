 Skip to main content
Memorial set for teen killed during horse competition; donations sought

Hannah Serfass and her mount take a jump at a previous competition. Equestrian events are considered among the riskier sports in the world. Serfass, 15, died Sunday at a competition in Venice.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW RYBACK PHOTOGRAPHY

VENICE — Memorial ceremonies are set for Sunday and Monday in Venice and Ocala in memory of a teenage equestrian killed in an April 30 fall at Fox Lea Farm along Auburn Road. 

Hannah Serfass, 15, of Webster, was pronounced dead at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice on Sunday after falling from her horse while competing at Fox Lea. 


Hannah Serfass and her horse take a jump at an equestrian event earlier in her career. She died Sunday after a fall during an event at Fox Lea Farm.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW RYBACK PHOTOGRAPHY
Hannah Serfass and her horse during some time between events at a competition.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW RYBACK PHOTOGRAPHY
   
