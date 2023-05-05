Memorial set for teen killed during horse competition; donations sought

VENICE — Memorial ceremonies are set for Sunday and Monday in Venice and Ocala in memory of a teenage equestrian killed in an April 30 fall at Fox Lea Farm along Auburn Road.
Hannah Serfass, 15, of Webster, was pronounced dead at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice on Sunday after falling from her horse while competing at Fox Lea.
"Fox Lea Farm continues to be heartbroken by the passing of Hannah Serfass," it said in a social media post Thursday night.
A viewing and memorial service is set for Monday at the World Equestrian Center.
On Sunday, Fox Lea Farm is holding a memorial of its own for the girl — and they are setting up a way of honoring her life.
"We have a memorial statue on the farm honoring Hannah, and welcome anyone who is interested in bringing flowers or messages to stop by at this time," it stated. "We will be honoring Hannah’s memory on Sunday morning at Fox Lea Farm and will share additional details soon."
They hashtagged the post: #RideForHannah
Serfassfell while riding Quaxx 2 during the Spring Concours I event at Fox Lea Farm, according to Vicki Lowell, chief marketing and content officer for US Equestrian.
Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, "tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort,” Lowell wrote in an earlier emailed statement to The Daily Sun.
Serfass was “a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic,” Lowell stated.
Her memorial will be live streamed on Monday - and her family hopes people bring blue ribbons "with a personalized message on the back," Fox Lea Farm officials stated in the social media post.
"For anyone who would like to get their ribbon message to Ocala, please drop it off at the Fox Lea Farm show office, and we will bring it with us to the service," it stated. "We also have azure blue arm bands for anyone who would like to wear one in honor of Hannah’s favorite color."
The Monday memorial service in Ocala starts with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m., the service from noon-1:30 p.m. and the luncheon and celebration of life from 1:30-3 p.m., according to World Equestrian Center. The World Equestrian Center is at 1284 NW 87th Court Road, Ocala. It will take place in Expo Center 1.
"For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed on clipmyhorse.tv and wec.net," it stated.
"For those that wish to extend their support, World Equestrian Center will be working with The Serfass family to take all GoFundMe donations and any further donations to create a Junior Rider Fund in Hannah’s honor," it stated. "The donations will be used to create a grant that will be awarded annually to assist a young rider in furthering their equestrian goals."
The GoFundMe that has been set up has already received more than $80,000 out of a goal of $10,000.
According to her obituary, Hannah Micayla Serfass was born Aug. 03, 2007 in Clearwater to David and Janine Serfass.
Along with her parents, she is survived by brother, David Benjamin Serfass of Webster; sister: Destinie Carolyn and Joshua Velasquez of Ocala; grandparents, Charlotte Serfass of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Ronald and Darlene Baksa, of Palm Harbor.
"Hannah was a hard worker born with determination, endless ability and a love for God," her obituary states. "She participated in tap dance, ballet, gymnastics, cross country, track, basketball, and horse riding (English and Western). Her passion was riding horses, so it is a blessing that she entered heaven’s gates on one."
It notes that she loved riding.
"She would have ridden a cow if that’s all she had," her obituary notes.
It states she had a "very special friendship" with her brother, loving to ride with him and stopping by for ice cream before their dinner.
She had attended schools in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater and St. Petersburg before starting homeschooling fulltime at the end of fifth grade. She was in her sophomore year at the time of her death.
"She participated in sports in many schools, most recently at Wildwood Middle High School," it states, noting she was also active in Sumter County 4-H to raise money to ride horses.
"She was full of life, and horses loved her," it states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.