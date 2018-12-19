DOWNTOWN VENICE — In the decade since Chabad of Venice and North Port started its huge public Hanukkah celebrations in Centennial Park, threatening weather has become somewhat of a theme.
“Almost every year, maybe a little threat of rain one year, of high winds one year, I remember one year, where the sky was black all the way around, except for here,” Venice Mayor John Holic noted on the evening of Dec. 9 during his welcoming remarks, shortly after the day’s rains and then sprinkles finally faded. “Tonight, just in case, I took the proclamation that I have and I covered it in Saran Wrap, in case it rained.
“What a waste of Saran Wrap,” he said. “It’s never going to rain here.”
In similar spirits, hundreds descended on the park late in the afternoon, lining up to sample latkes, doughnuts, matzo ball soup and more; collecting little dreidels from a walking, dancing dreidel-costumed gentleman; taking a moment to add a personal note to an on-site Western Wall replica (to later be shipped off to the real Western Wall in Jerusalem; or just sitting a spell and enjoying festive Klezmer music and children’s performances – all just part of the joyous Hanukkah traditions on offer to the community for this final night of the annual eight-day holiday.
It’s an event put on by Chabad and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, and one Holic and the Venice City Council are happy to support.
As part of his remarks prior to reading the proclamation declaring Dec. 9-14, 2018, as Chabad Week in the city, Holic offered some thoughts about both this time of year, and the current mood of our country.
“This season —Hanukkah, the Christmas season — is a season where we all get happy, where it’s a really good time. We forget about our troubles. And I’d like to suggest that this year we carry that on extra long; that we become a more civil nation; that we carry this feeling on for not days, but months. That we grow in love with each other, and not in hate.”
Echoing those thoughts were more solemn moments in the evening’s program, focused around the memory of the 11 victims of the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Chabad Rabbi Sholom Schmerling invited Erik Lieberman of Venice, a former longtime Squirrel Hill resident who had many friends at Tree of Life, to share his own memories. Lieberman was an acquaintance of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, who once treated his wife for pneumonia.
Lieberman said his wife described Rabinowitz as, “Concerned, consoling, cared, sincere, smart, (and) explained things to his patients.”
He said the obituaries, too, described the doctor as treating his patients with dignity, and receiving his fatal wounds while trying to tend to others who had been shot.
Lieberman reached out to Rabinowitz’s brother before the Dec. 9 event, who noted that Rabinowitz dedicated himself to treating HIV/AIDS patients like any other, not fearing any risk as so many others did in the early years of that epidemic.
Rabinowitz and the other 10 victims then were memorialized through a living menorah. Nine local teens brought torches to the stage, along with the pictures and stories of the victims, sharing those with the crowd one-by-one, before the torches were lighted and their human menorah brought to life.
As the evening moved on to lighting the giant freestanding menorah, as well as more food, music and celebration, Schmerling invited the crowd to light small candles of their own, as well as to share thoughts for the victims’ families and place them on the Western Wall replica, to make their way to Jerusalem and copies to the families. Their notes, he said, could include their personal “mitzvah,” or a commitment to do some good in memory of those who were slain.
“At the same time as we kindle these holy lights,” Schmerling said, “we also pay tribute to all the heroes of Jewish history, that dared to be Jewish, keep the Torah and its commandments, and not surrender their faith when threatened by brutal, mighty empires. Those empires have long disappeared into the dustbin of history, while we, the descendents of these brave people, stand here today to continue the traditions they were willing to sacrifice even their lives for. Here we are today in Venice standing strong and proud, holding the torch of Judaism they passed on to us, and ready to pass it on to the next generation.
“…Our response to terror, hate and darkness is to be a flame,” he continued, “and to be a lamplighter, and to increase the light of goodness and kindness all over the world.”
Like the olive that must be completely crushed to yield the sacred oil for the temple (and later, Hanukkah) lamps, “when we are crushed, when we get hit, when we get hurt, not only do we not despair,” Schmerling said, “but the purest and finest of our souls become revealed, and give us the strength to do more good in this world.”
