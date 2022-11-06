After months of planning, working, dealing with permits and Hurricane Ian, Mercato had its spectacular grand opening in Venice.
More than 50 cars were parked along Base and adjoining roads long before the scheduled 10 o’clock grand opening time.
After months of planning, working, dealing with permits and Hurricane Ian, Mercato had its spectacular grand opening in Venice.
More than 50 cars were parked along Base and adjoining roads long before the scheduled 10 o’clock grand opening time.
It was fun to see the cars parked along hurricane vegetation that wasn’t cleared yet. Determined shoppers don’t care. Give them a little space to park their car, and it’s a done deal.
Once inside the huge Mercato storage hangar, shoppers were greeted by vendors in costumes; some had lifelike spiders on their hats.
The high energy atmosphere had people shopping and not caring about standing 30 deep in a checkout line.
Only at the Mercato in Venice can you shop for hand painted T-shirts, fancy hats, wicker furniture, doggie bandanas and surf boards, all at one-stop shopping.
There are authors selling their books, vendors showcasing homemade candles and pretty home accessories, purses and jewelry sewn from vintage lace.
One of the neat things about a place like the Mercato is seeing creative spirit. People are clever at turning hobbies into a business.
Bravo Valentina’s Mercato for enriching our lives. Mercato on Base Avenue in Venice is open Thursday through Sunday, 10-4.
Salute to Veterans
Venice High School Band Concert at the Venice Performing Arts Center, Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
Patriots Park, November 11 at 11 a.m. with music, speakers presentations and tributes. Bring your own chair for this special tribute to our veterans.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Valentina aka Marie Dicicco. This high energy lady is the Valentina of Valentina’s Mercato.
She is truly a renaissance lady who designs hats, recreates furniture, runs a business and does whatever needs to be done to reach her goals.
She is fun and always has her eye on the prize. While managing the Mercato, she is aware of her vendors, their merchandise and makes sure all venues are honest, neat and orderly
She is one of those people who can be in three places at one time. Through it all, she never loses her sense of humor and makes the experience fun for everyone.
She gets a huge bravo for endurance through the obstacles of the last few years to get the Mercato going. Valentina, Marie Dicicco is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcas.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.