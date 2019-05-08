A husband and wife were arrested for possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
Authorities found the drugs after a traffic stop in north Venice on May 5.
Detectives learned that Randy Green had allegedly picked up the drugs from his supplier in Port Charlotte, then had his wife drive him to make a drug deal that took place at a gas station on Knights Trail Road. Deputies recovered 54.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Randy Greene, 48, and Patricia Greene, 53, of the 200 block of N. Aquila St., Nokomis, were arrested.
He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. She was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He was released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $15,000; she was released under a supervised release program.
In October 2018 prosecutors abandoned a charge of aggravated assault against Randy Greene for allegedly stabbing a man numerous times, reportedly for stealing a flashlight from his home that the victim was house sitting.
Arrested for spittingA Nokomis woman warned a man living with her (their relationship was redacted in the arrest report) that she could have him arrested for spitting on her.
So he spat on her two more times, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report.
On May 3, around 11 p.m., Dimitar Petkov, 44, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis, was arrested and charged with domestic battery for spitting on the woman. Bond was set at $10,000.
This is Petkov’s third arrest in Sarasota County for domestic battery.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Charlene Wise, 58, 1000 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, hit and run. Bond: $620.
Randall Casamer, 65, 900 block of Xanadu Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.
Jaymes Jordan, 29, 1000 block of E. 109th Ave., Tampa. Charges: possession of meth, possession of drug equipment, and probation violation. Bond:none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Katherine Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
James Harrell, 67, 100 block of Avenida de la Isla, Nokomis. Charge: sex offender registration violation. Bond: $15,000.
Nora Madelung, 57, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation.
Holly Costa, 55, 600 block of Harbor St., Venice. Charge: (In-custody arrest) Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
Deven Horan, 19, 5800 block of Buchanan Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
Dennis Petersen, 45, 200 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Nabil Haddad, 37, 300 block of Pine Ridge Terrace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jamison Patrick, 34, 100 block of N. Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
William Van Name, 56, 300 block of Collins Road, Laurel. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
Shaun Wear, 36, 500 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice.
Jonathan Whitford, 38, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
