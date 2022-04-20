SARASOTA – The Ringling Museum presents relevant international artists in the poignant dramatic work “Andares” (Pathways) by Mexico’s Makuyeika Theatre Collective, April 28-30, at the Historic Asolo Theater.
In a rare presentation of world-class Spanish language theater in the Sarasota-Manatee area, this work highlights the international programmatic focus of the museum’s Art of Performance, and gives audiences and community an opportunity to meet artists from Mexico, hear about their process, and celebrate a heritage with considerable regionally importance.
“Andares” interweaves lives and stories of three characters of indigenous origins: Mayan, Muxe and Wixarika, and is devised through personal anecdotes, ancestral myths, and the outcry for justice.
The play shines light on a range of realities — loss of language, land usurpation, widespread violence, ancestral duties, community resistance — at the center of modern Indigenous life.
Meaning “pathways,” “Andares” is a sincere, revelatory, and intimate close-up on some of Mexico’s most remote corners and the astonishing stories of its extraordinary people.
“Andares” is performed in Spanish with English supertitles (words above the stage).
The Chicago Tribune affirms that these artists “… are not afraid to engage the audience in their critique and that allows you to sit and watch their work and feel like you are learning not just about the need for preservation but about the complexities of tradition clashing against modernity.”
“This award-winning play poetically weaves multifaceted stories about Indigenous Mexico, surfacing the beauty and complexity of its people and diverse communities and reaffirms the museum’s commitment to providing audiences to experience performing arts by and about artists from Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Elizabeth Doud, the Currie-Kohlman Curator of Performance.
