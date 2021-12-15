VENICE — Like her predecessor, incoming City Clerk Kelly Michaels moved to Venice from Wisconsin, the Badger State.
She’s been learning the ropes under Lori Stelzer since Nov. 8 and takes over Jan. 1.
Michaels and her husband had visited the area and have local friends and relatives. Florida was also their intended retirement destination, so the opportunity to take a city clerk position was attractive, she said.
Stelzer’s long tenure was also a selling point. No clerk would stay in a job for so long if it weren’t a good one, Michaels said.
She’s stepping into a cohesive group with wide-open communication, she said.
After a month of training, she said that much of her experience from Wisconsin translates to Florida even though the city she left — Brookfield — was structured differently, and her responsibilities were somewhat different.
Brookfield, a city of about 40,000, has a strong-mayor form of government, she said, with two aldermen elected in each of seven districts and the mayor elected at large.
As city clerk, Michaels reported to the mayor.
Venice has a city manager/weak mayor government and the clerk is a charter officer, with the same status as the city manager and the city attorney, answerable to the Council as a whole.
While the clerk in both cities has responsibility for meeting requirements and record-keeping, in Wisconsin Michaels also administered local elections. The clerk in Venice is the local election officer but the county supervisor of elections runs them.
Michaels said she’s happy to have elections off her plate.
She also had local authority for issuing liquor licenses, she said, and it kept her busy because alcohol sales are a common element of events, even big garage sales. Licensing is a state function in Florida.
Michaels said she will be taking on one task she’s not familiar with — vacating rights of way and easements. Those were handled by a different department in Brookfield.
The two cities use different but similar software, she said, but Venice has a program to handle public records requests. She had to process them by hand in Wisconsin.
Michaels said she has received a warm welcome both inside and outside City Hall, including invitations to local events such as the boat parade.
She’s done some exploring on her own, too, and has had her bike out on the Legacy Trail.
Venice’s climate will let her indulge her love of going to the beach year-round, she said. Winter in Wisconsin meant hibernating for her.
Another hobby is making dog cookies.
“I like to bake, but not necessarily for human consumption,” she said.
Unfortunately, her own dog is still in Wisconsin, and so is her husband, whose son will be graduating in May. He’s been visiting but won’t be able to move down until then.
