Millie and Fran turn 100 together

VENICE — Millie Myers said her birthday celebration Wednesday was “the best party I ever had.”
That’s quite a statement, considering it was her 100th birthday.
“I don’t feel like I’m that old, but I don’t feel like I’m 17 either,” she said.
She wasn’t the only guest of honor at the party.
Elmcroft of Bella Vita, where she lives, also celebrated resident Fran Naylor, even though she wasn’t 100 … until Thursday.
Friends, residents and employees extended birthday wishes to both women, who wore crowns for the occasion, and several of them joined Myers on the dance floor to the music of Ken Arambasick.
She even requested a song: “YMCA.”
Saylor enjoyed the music in the company of her son Brian Saylor and granddaughter Amanda Frances Saylor, who’s named for her.
“I’m always paying attention to what she’s doing because I want to follow in her footsteps,” Amanda Saylor said.
They had flown in from Alaska for the occasion.
“We’re really tickled about it,” Brian Saylor said.
Saylor’s other son, Bruce Saylor, will be in for the weekend, when his mother will get to attend services at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for the first time in 18 months.
The pandemic that kept her from singing in the choir all that time is “the worst thing that ever happened in my 100 years,” she said.
During it she had to spend two weeks in isolation, able to communicate with family only through technology, Amanda Saylor said.
With conditions improved, there’s a family reunion planned for Lake Tahoe in September, Brian Saylor said.
Saylor attributed her long life to a good diet.
At Temple University, where she met her late husband, Bill, she studied teaching and dietetics, both of which had a nutrition component, she said.
“I had a double dose of nutrition … and I think it paid off,” she said.
She had a 27-year teaching career and did a lot of traveling with Bill after retirement before he passed away after 63 years of marriage.
Myers credited luck and keeping busy for her longevity.
During the Great Depression she went to work to help her family instead of going to high school. Her first job paid $8 a week for 40 hours, she said.
Later, she would have a 35-year career with Kraft.
After her husband of 61 years, Paul, passed away in 2000, she rejoined the workforce with Winn-Dixie, retiring for good when she was 91 and moving shortly thereafter to Bella Vita.
She said she walks around the building four times a day and does a lot of volunteer work. Healthy Lifestyles Director Tanja Kocinski said Myers is her top volunteer.
As the party wound down, Myers took the mic to thank everyone present.
And she told Arambasick she hopes he comes back soon.
