A Sarasota County school bus driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into the back of another vehicle in a school zone.
Latoya Brown, 47, of Venice, was driving the bus with 10 students aboard on Monday, April 15, on the way home from school around 2:45 p.m. The bus was traveling west on Wilkinson Road, approaching Wilkinson Woods Drive, in front of Wilkinson Elementary School in Sarasota, when it came upon a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Jennifer Gaynor, 29, of Sarasota.
The school bus failed to slow down and collided into the rear of the Hyundai, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. There were no skid marks, but there was debris from the collision.
One student was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure for a minor injury after receiving a bloody nose. No other injuries were reported, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.