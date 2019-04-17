A Sarasota County school bus driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into the back of another vehicle in a school zone.

Latoya Brown, 47, of Venice, was driving the bus with 10 students aboard on Monday, April 15, on the way home from school around 2:45 p.m. The bus was traveling west on Wilkinson Road, approaching Wilkinson Woods Drive, in front of Wilkinson Elementary School in Sarasota, when it came upon a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Jennifer Gaynor, 29, of Sarasota.

The school bus failed to slow down and collided into the rear of the Hyundai, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. There were no skid marks, but there was debris from the collision.

One student was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure for a minor injury after receiving a bloody nose. No other injuries were reported, according to the report.

