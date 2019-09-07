Editor’s Note: Here are a few extra items from the Aug. 27 and 28 City Council meetings.
By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
VENICE — The city’s adopt-a-park program has been so successful that it should be expanded, according to Public Works Director James Clinch.
By consensus, the City Council gave him the authority to set up an adopt-a-beach program, which he said was a natural link to the parks, and to work with Keep Sarasota County Beautiful to get some roads adopted.
KSCB is agreeable, he said. Because that organization already coordinates cleanups of arterial roads, he said, the city can take charge of local ones.
Adopting a beach or a road would be a one-year commitment with the option to renew, he said.
Signs here
It’s time to get rid of the hodgepodge of signs directing motorists to city parking, Assistant Public Works Director Rick Simpson told the City Council.
There are green signs and blue signs, signs that say “Parking” and ones with a letter “P” and an arrow.
Making all the signs uniform should cost less than $1,000, Clinch said.
He said he favors blue signs, though they resemble the ones that designate where the hospital is.
The Council’s main concern was that downtown, where people prefer to park, not look like a “junkyard,” as Council Member Bob Daniels put it.
“We can ‘oversign’ ourselves,” he said.
Clinch said that the prospect of putting “No U-turn” signs at the West Venice Avenue/Harbor Drive intersection is still under discussion with Police Chief Tom Mattmuller and City Engineer Kathleen Weeden.
Suit settled
Without discussion, the Council approved the settlement of a lawsuit over the accessibility of the city’s website to people with disabilities.
The city had been sued in federal court in April by Andres Gomez and Open Access For All Inc. alleging violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.
Gomez, a resident of Miami who is blind, claimed he visited the website twice and was unable to access electronic documents.
According to a memo from Randy Mora, the city’s attorney in the case, Gomez “is the plaintiff in scores of ADA suits in California and Florida.”
The city improved accessibility on the website after Gomez gave notice in January of his intent to sue but it wasn’t in compliance then. That fact, and the cost of litigating his claim, made settling it for $10,000 a good move, Mora wrote.
The settlement also obligates the city to make anything published to the website accessible to the visually impaired by Dec. 31, 2021, unless it’s technologically impossible to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.