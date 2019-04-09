Venice Police are looking for a missing endangered adult, white male Randy Nicholas Massruha, 69 years old (DOB 12-16-1949).
Massruha was last seen at his residence on the 200 block of Casalino Drive, Venice, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. He apparently left on foot from his home, leaving behind all of his belongings except for an ATM card.
An investigation revealed Massruha used his ATM card at the Wawa at Jacaranda in South Venice, which is about 2 miles from his residence, at 6:20 a.m. this morning, April 9. Video at Wawa showed him wearing a blue T-shirt, gray shorts and a tan ball cap, the same clothes as what he was wearing the night prior.
It is suspected that Massruha could be suicidal. He might attempt to check in to an area hotel.
An alert has been placed on his ATM card, in case the card is used again, to help locate him.
Anyone with information on Massruha’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
