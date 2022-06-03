John Thomas Grantham

John Thomas Grantham was reported missing on Monday and was found dead on Thursday, according to Venice Police.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — After a search for a missing man in Venice, the Venice Police Department found John Grantham dead Thursday afternoon.

According to a post by the VPD, the investigation indicates that Grantham killed himself.

Grantham was reported missing on Monday and the police were searching the area of Harbor Lights and U.S. 41.

VPD would like to remind everyone that resources are out there to help.

If you or a family member are struggling, you may call the Venice Police at 941-486-2444 and/or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

