VENICE — Former President Donald Trump teased the nation with talk of a "very big announcement" Tuesday that's expected to be his entry into the 2024 presidential race.
Since at least one likely opponent for the current Florida resident is the current Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who's fresh off a landslide re-election win last week, area GOP officials are reluctant to appear to take sides now.
"Let me think about that and try to call you back," said state Sen. Joe Gruters, the chair of both the Republican Party of Florida and of Sarasota County, when asked whether another Trump run was a good idea.
He didn't call back with any comments.
Gene Murtha, who chairs the Charlotte County Republican Party, said he wants to hear Trump's announcement before reacting.
Murtha said there will be different opinions if Trump jumps back into the race.
"It will be interesting over the next year or so how things evolve," he said.
Officials are still processing the results of the midterms, he said.
Frank Patti, of Venice, has been active in local Republican Party politics for years. He said that if the GOP nomination comes down to a battle between Trump and DeSantis, who is widely expected to run, he just hopes it will be civil.
Republican voters would have a hard choice between the two, he said, and it would be a tight race, but the party would support whoever the nominee is.
At least one area party leader welcomes a Trump candidacy. He's a Democrat.
Newt Keen, chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Party, said that Trump's standing in the GOP "seems to be slipping."
"A lot of people don't want him as much as they once did," he said.
Teresa Jenkins, chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Party, got the same message from the midterm elections.
Voters showed "pretty clearly that they're losing interest in hate and spite, and that's what President Trump is all about," she said.
She doesn't see Trump's MAGA supporters as being willing to back DeSantis, though, and they make up the base of the GOP.
"I think they're stuck with Trump as their nominee," she said. "They've made their bed."
