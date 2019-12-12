VENICE — The city of Venice plan to reintroduce “mobi mats” for people who have a disability or are older to help on the beach is on hold.
The plan was pulled from the Venice City Council consent agenda on Tuesday after staff said it will take a new $50,000 Public Works position to oversee maintenance of the mats.
The City Council agreed to revisit the project in January after staff provide more information on how to reduce city liability and perhaps limit the cost.
“I support having better beach access for people with disabilities, absolutely. I just want to make sure we are not putting the taxpayers and city into a position of liability,” Council Member Charles Newsom said.
“I still have questions,” he said. “The mobi mats we originally tested didn’t operate as we thought they would. I assume these new ones would.”
He worried about who will keep the mats clean and liability on if someone trips.
City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said storage isn’t a problem since the city has already received approval from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission to leave the mobi mats on the beach permanently. Previously FWC required removal of the mats during turtle nesting season.
But maintenance of the mats is a concern.
“We want to put the mat on Venice Beach first to see how they function. The intention is to monitor those with a group (of volunteers),” Weeden said. “We fully anticipate we will have to use staff if the work by volunteers is unacceptable.”
“Trust but verify, is my thinking about anything,” Newsom said. “I’m thankful for the volunteers, but they can’t always live up to what they say they’ll do.”
He suggested having a staffer pitch in if the volunteers can’t do the job.
James Clinch, director of Public Works, estimated it would cost $50,000 annually to provide staff oversight and maintenance.
“There is a segment of the community that really wants these, but they are maintenance intensive and our staff is extremely thin,” Clinch said. “I don’t foresee we can just add (those duties) to existing staff. Some of these mats … you can’t just blow the sand off them. You have to roll them up, and that’s not necessarily something volunteers can do.”
Weeden said she would bring back additional information about liability, should someone trip and decide to sue the city.
She also noted not all of the three sites envisioned to have a mat (the others are Service Club Beach and at the Pier) have lifeguards, as Venice Beach does. That should also be factored into the discussion about liability, she said.
Consideration of a development order to move forward with the mobi mats was postponed until sometime in January to give staff additional time to research the matter.
Siesta Key beach mobi mats were installed in Sarasota in 2016. They’re portable and removable roll-out mats that provide a pathway for pedestrians and users of wheelchairs, strollers and beach carts.
