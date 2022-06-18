VENICE — Venice Area Mobile Meals (VAMMI) delivers hundreds of meals each week to a variety of clients and for a variety of reasons.
The volunteer deliverers do more than deliver meals, however. As they get to know the recipients, they also can sense when someone might need a little more help — better yet, a surprise to celebrate something good, like a really big birthday.
That is what happened Monday when Dorothy Peoples turned 103.
VAMMI surprised her for her special day with a cake, flowers, balloon, card and, of course, her daily meal.
Chris Steins has delivered a meal to Dorothy every Tuesday with a big smile for more than a year.
“Imagine the magical life Dorothy has had since 1919 when Woodrow Wilson was president,” Steins said.
VAMMI Public Relations Director Bob Sloboda said he is proud to celebrate such special events with VAMMI clients.
“Currently, we have four clients over 100 years old that we love celebrating with every year,” he said.
Donations and volunteers keep the program going.
Mobile Meals’ website, veniceareamobilemeals.com, is always available to take donations to continue the free meals delivery service to those in need.
“We also need additional volunteers for drivers and office personnel at this time,” Sloboda added.
For more information, call the office at 941-488-3750.
