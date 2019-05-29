A fisherman sits in his boat as the band Ghost Mountain Revival plays in the background Monday during the Myakkka River Blues Festival in Venice. A host of bands performed in temperatures in the 90’s in front of hundred of blues music fans.
An unidentified man rides the bow of a boat on the Myakkka River as he and many others celebrate Memorial day as many other people came to Snook Haven to listen to the music of the Myakkka River Blues Festival in Venice.
A fisherman sits in his boat as the band Ghost Mountain Revival plays in the background Monday during the Myakkka River Blues Festival in Venice. A host of bands performed in temperatures in the 90’s in front of hundred of blues music fans.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Don and Noreen Miraco of Sarasota sit on the deck of the Snook Haven as the band Ghost Mountain Revival plays in the background.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
An unidentified man rides the bow of a boat on the Myakkka River as he and many others celebrate Memorial day as many other people came to Snook Haven to listen to the music of the Myakkka River Blues Festival in Venice.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Bill Thompson, left, and Clay Goldstein of the band Ghost Mountain Revival participating in some outstanding blues tunes.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Mark Gaddis of Venice gets into the spirit of the music.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Gary Burggraff of Sarasota is all smiles as he visits the the Myakkka River Blues Festival in Venice at Snook Haven.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Mark Gonzales of the Collaboration Band plays the key board as many dance to the music.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Despite the heat, hundred turned out to listen to great blues.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Ben Prestige of Indian Town plays his guitar in his one-man-band performance.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Venice Challenger volunteer Anna Miller seeks donation to help support the new playing fields in Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.