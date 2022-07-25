Monkeypox rash

The rash caused by the monkeypox virus can present in a variety of ways. It can be very painful and cause scarring.

Sarasota County has its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which was just declared a global health emergency by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization.

The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota is monitoring the presence of the disease locally, as is Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which has had a few suspected cases but no confirmed ones, according to spokesperson Kim Savage.


