Anxious to get to know their new pastor, The Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women invited Pastor Monsignor Patrick Dubois to their first meeting of the year.

Monsignor Dubois spoke about his journey from Haiti to Venice, Florida. The seven Dubois children came to America from Haiti and settled near their grandmother in New Jersey, where Patrick earned a degree from the University of Jersey and a Master’s Degree from Princeton.

While he enjoyed working in the private sector, he felt he could find more fulfillment doing God’s work. A Scout leader suggest Patrick Dubois become a priest. His grandmother encouraged him, and believed he had a calling.

His journey led him to Borromeo Seminary and ordination. Patrick was saddened his grandmother did not live to see his ordination. He speaks most warmly about her and what a beautiful influence she had on his life.

Bishop Nevins became an influence, and Father Dubois was assigned three years in Italy where he was elevated to Monsignor. His work took him to Canada, Africa and several countries.

Monsignor speaks five languages and is a Doctor of Canon Law. He admits missing his friends in Italy and the delicious desserts.

Monsignor Dubois believes priests, staff and members of Epiphany are a team.

“Together, we make the journey towards God,” he says. “We gain strength from each other.”

The Pastor received a warm applause and gift from the CCW members. After several reports, the meeting was adjourned.


Save The Date

For tickets and info about the Epiphany CCW fashion show on Nov. 10, call Emily Sarnecke 941-488-6983.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Monsignor Patrick Dubois. “My door is always open,” he says. “I want to know my parishioners are doing ok. I want to know how can we help.”

The Monsignor says he views all the dinners, barbecues and events at Epiphany as a time for everyone to get together as a family and get to know each other.

It is a treat to get to know Monsignor Dubois. He is fun and has a joyful spirit that is contagious. His love for God and commitment to do His work is evident.

He wants to answer with a clear heart when God asks, “What did you do for my flock?”

Monsignor Patrick Dubois is one of the priests who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

