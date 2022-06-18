VENICE — The city has reinstated its monthly bicycle rides, led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper.

The rides are held on the second Thursday of the month. The next 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14.

Bring your bike and a helmet to the west parking lot of City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., across from Avenue des Parques. Culpepper will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride.

Registration to participate is encouraged so you can be notified if the ride is canceled. Email Culpepper at dculpepper@venicefl.gov to register or for more information.

