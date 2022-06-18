Monthly city bike rides return STAFF REPORT Jun 18, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The city has reinstated its monthly bicycle rides, led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper.The rides are held on the second Thursday of the month. The next 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14.Bring your bike and a helmet to the west parking lot of City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., across from Avenue des Parques. Culpepper will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride.Registration to participate is encouraged so you can be notified if the ride is canceled. Email Culpepper at dculpepper@venicefl.gov to register or for more information. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council Venice man files police report after owl attacks Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council Venice man files police report after owl attacks Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
