VENICE — Three defendants charged in an alleged drug deal gone bad, which involved a shooting in Venice, are facing enhanced or additional charges.
All three remain in custody and face the charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery with a weapon, among others.
The shooting occurred Aug. 21 on Falls of Venice Circle in the Monterrey Apartment Complex, authorities said.
Witnesses told detectives the victim arrived at the location to buy drugs from three subjects in a black Kia Sportage. A short time later, a man who was called a passenger, later identified as Clarke, was seen firing a handgun several times at the victim before he fled from the scene with the other two subjects.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, of South Venice, is facing a single count of attempted murder for shooting the victim, say authorities.
Last week the Assistant State Attorney’s Office added two new charges: attempted robbery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a Florida felon. The new charges carry additional bond of $200,000.
Promise Lee Kinsey, 22, who lives in Sarasota, was originally charged with accessory after the fact involving attempted murder.
The vehicle in which the drug transaction allegedly took place is registered to Kinsey. She was released after posting bond in the amount of $7,500.
Her charge was upgraded last week to attempted murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. She was re-arrested and remains in jail with bond set at $75,000.
Kirk Dillon Zeigler, 30, of Venice, was originally charged with attempted murder for verbally encouraging the shooter to fire at the victim.
He, too, received the additional charge of attempted robbery with a firearm, which carries an additional bond of $200,000.
The victim was driven by an associate to Venice Regional Bayfront Health and two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the back, according to authorities.
