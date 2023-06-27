Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in South Venice.

Thefinal phase of the multi-year construction project at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in South Venice, shown during early voting in October, 2020, is about to begin.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SOUTH VENICE — The third and final phase of the multi-year construction project at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in South Venice is about to begin.

At its June 13 meeting, the Sarasota County Commission, without discussion, amended the 2023 budget to appropriate $4.7 million to the remodeling portion of the project.


   
